MAYFLOWER — City leaders are looking for solutions after learning repairs to the Mayflower water treatment facility will come at a hefty expense.
As Mayflower aldermen and Mayor Randy Holland weigh out the city’s options to fund and fix the project, residents are invited to take part in a public workshop next week.
The Mayflower Community Center was left with standing room only Tuesday night with residents who were upset after hearing they possibly would see a 29% increase to their water bills over the next seven years.
This number was misleading, city attorney David Hogue said, adding that several funding factors were not included in that estimate.
The Mayflower Water Department currently has $1.1 million in savings it could use to help fund repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment facility, Dale Carter, the city’s financial director, said.
Concerns arose in Mayflower after the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the city would need to make repairs to the wastewater treatment facility after the facility was damaged during the historic 2019 Arkansas River Flood.
Several residents questioned city leaders about having to fund repairs by upping water rates instead of using Federal Emergency Management Agency monies. Currently, an increase in water rates is not a set-in-stone solution, Hogue said, adding that officials are looking at various funding options, including FEMA funds, grant monies and the water department’s current savings.
The previous estimate of a 29% increase was incorrect because it did not factor in other funding sources, he said.
Alderman Jennifer Massey told Tuesday’s crowd she had grant proposals to share with the Mayflower City Council and Mayor Holland said he’d sent letters to President Donald Trump about the issue.
CWB Engineers Project Manager Oren Noble said the city should consider moving away from a lagoon system and look at other options when repairing the wastewater treatment facility.
“We have to make sure the existing lagoon system is at an elevation that would withstand the previous flood,” he said. “when you do that, you’re going to have to increase a lot of levees.”
CWB Engineers President Clint Bell said city officials would need to reach a decision soon, because ADEQ officials likely will not continue waving daily penalty fees for an extended period of time.
“We are on borrowed time,” he said. “Because this is the result of a flood, they are being lenient.”
The daily penalty would be $10,000.
Officials have invited stakeholders, CWB Engineers, ADEQ representatives, city residents and all who use the Mayflower Water System to take part in a workshop to discuss solutions regarding the need to repair (or possibly replace) the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 11 in the Mayflower Community Center. The meeting is open to the public.
