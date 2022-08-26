The Mayflower Police Department and the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Fall Carnival from Sept. 1-3 at the Mayflower City Park, aka Frank Pearce Memorial Park.
Hulsey Amusements, an Arkansas-owned carnival service, will be providing food, games, bounce houses, rides and more for people of all ages to enjoy.
Armbands for the carnival cost $20 each, and tickets are $1 each.
The three-day event will take place from 5-10 p.m. each day.
All proceeds raised over the weekend from the carnival will go toward Mayflower Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event.
The annual Shop with a Cop event helps children and families who are unable to afford Christmas gifts or other needed items and has them go “shop with a cop” for whatever they need.
The Mayflower School District provides names of children and families who may need assistance to the Mayflower Police Department to participate in the shopping event.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.