The Mayflower Board of Education discussed plans for reopening schools amid the pandemic.
The school district’s classes begin Aug. 13, and the district is working to ensure all students and employees are safe during the school year.
“We’re going to do whatever we have to to keep our kids safe,” Mayflower School District Curriculum Program Director John Pipkins said.
One way the district plans to protect people is through face masks. The school district will require students in grades four and above to wear face masks at school. It will also encourage students to wear masks on school buses.
“We’ve ordered one and a half thousand masks,” Superintendent John Gray said.
Besides face masks, the district plans to train teachers how to effectively disinfect their classrooms.
“Every time kids leave the rooms, we will do some type of sanitizing,” Pipkins said.
The school district will also follow the guidelines Arkansas gives schools pertaining to safety during the pandemic.
When referring to the safety precautions, Pipkins said “it’s going to get monotonous, but we have to do it. It’s a life or death situation.”
Pipkins said the school day will be as normal as the district can make it. For instance, the school district plans to still have a socially-distanced recess for elementary students.
The school district recognizes that everyone will not want to send their children to in-person classes, so it plans to allow students to choose in-person or virtual school. Students cannot switch back and forth between the two options during the semester, and the students who opt to attend school virtually will still be part of the school district.
Pipkins said if the school district has to move entirely online again, like it did last spring, then it will have a plan in place for instruction to continue.
Besides planning for the school year, the school board is also planning to have a graduation, which is scheduled for July 14. Graduates will be allowed to bring eight family members to graduation, and social distancing will be practiced at the ceremony.
