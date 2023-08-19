Mayflower Public Schools (MPS) held a ceremony this week where the district recognized different staff members for their many years of service to the district.
Each staff member recognized at the event received a plaque with their name, years of service and special message thanking them for their many years of dedication to the school district.
Jennifer Lee, a counselor, Lois Harper, a food service cook, Lillie Riley, a custodian, and Jeff Cox, the high school assistant principal, were all recognized for their 15 years of service working at MPS.
Beth Nance, the RTI Coordinator, JoAnn Raney, a secretary, and T.J. Slough, the Mayflower High School principal, were all three recognized for a decade of working at MPS.
MPS began the school year on Tuesday with a “fabulous,” the district stated on its Facebook page.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
