A large crowd gathered for one last lunch special at Linda’s Grocery in Mayflower on Thursday.
The store, which opened in the 1970s, permanently closed as of Friday after owner Linda Evans died earlier this month.
“It’s been a major staple here,” Mayflower resident Tina Johnson said.
On Thursday, the parking lot at the small grocery store at 644 AR-365 was packed and there was a line of more than a dozen people waiting to order lunch around noon in addition to those already seated.
Inside the store, a group of young men played pool at the lone billiards table in the back. People sitting at tables sprinkled throughout shared memories while dining.
Darren Raney, who owns Orange Law Service in Mayflower, said his dad used to bring him for lunch at Linda’s Grocery when he was a kid. For the past several years, Raney has continued the tradition with his crew, stopping for lunch at Linda’s on a nearly-daily basis.
“It’s been here pretty much all my life,” Raney said. “I came here every day with my dad when I was a kid. Linda’s was a big part of [my childhood]. It’s a good community business. There’s a lot of fellowship here. It will be missed.”
