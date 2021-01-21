The Mayflower Public Schools Board of Education approved 10 days of additional COVID-19 leave for district teachers and staff at its monthly board meeting on Jan. 16, a meeting agenda review posted to the district’s website by Superintendent John Gray on Tuesday stated.
Previously, the Arkansas Department of Education provided emergency coronavirus leave for teachers and staff in school districts across the state through funds provided by the federal government in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act legislation, the first round of stimulus provided to Americans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
After those funds expired at the end of 2020, however, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Education Commissioner Johnny Key encouraged districts in the state to pass their own emergency leave benefits for employees. Similar resolutions have already been passed in the Conway and Greenbrier school districts.
In other business, the Mayflower board considered additional building projects to begin with the almost $500,000 available in its building fund. After discussion of various options, the board decided to start projects involving their baseball players’ locker room and agriculture building. Additionally, they agreed to buy weight equipment for the football program and equipment to build a shot put and discus field for the track-and-field program.
In his recap, Gray noted the district’s latest annual audit as “good,” and pointed out a few issues the audit uncovered, including outstanding checks on the district’s annual account balance.
