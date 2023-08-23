Mayflower Public Schools board members approved over $440,000 in expenses at the board’s August meeting on Tuesday night.
The expenses include payments for property insurance, the district’s annual phone bill, a bond payment and Mayflower Elementary School’s intercom system.
District Superintendent Andy Chisum expects the Arkansas Department of Education to reimburse Mayflower about $25,000 for the over $156,000 the board approved for property insurance, a recap of Tuesday’s meeting provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by Chisum on Wednesday read.
Board members also approved the transfers of 24 students into Mayflower and four students out of the district. Seven employee resignations and 10 elections were also approved.
In a final piece of business to note, board members approved the district’s School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding, the same action Conway Public Schools board members took at their board meeting earlier this month.
Classes at Mayflower began on Aug. 15. Like the 2022-2023 academic year, Mayflower students have a four-day school week this year.
Board members will meet again at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19. All board meetings are open to the public and held in the Mayflower High School Library Media Center.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
