The Mayflower Public Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday night and approved the district’s classified employee salary schedule. The move to approve the salary schedules for classified employees comes almost a month after board members approved the salary schedule for licensed staff.
The new salary schedule for classified staff varies by position, but many employees within the district will see an increase in their wages with the new schedule. All step one classified employees will make at least $13 per hour with schedule.
Districts across the state are in the midst of figuring out how to award raises to classified staff after the passage of the LEARNS Act increased teacher pay in the state to a base salary of $50,000. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the Conway Public Schools Board approved raises for its classified staff as well earlier this month.
Also on Tuesday, board members approved three different expenses – more than $240,000 to Bank OZK for a payment on Mayflower’s bond issue, nearly $34,000 to IT Savvy to outfit the Mayflower High School (MHS) business classroom with new computers and almost $15,500 to Visa for a “variety of expenses,” Mayflower Superintendent Andy Chisum told the Log Cabin in an email summarizing the meeting.
Board members also reorganized their board officer positions ahead of the new school year, naming Chad Brown the president, Sherilee Holland the secretary, Delorise Kocher the primary disbursing officer and Nick Brown the legislative liaison.
Board members will convene again for their next meeting on June 20. All board meetings are open to the public and take place in the MHS Library Media Center.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
