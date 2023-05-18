The Mayflower Public Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday night and approved the district’s classified employee salary schedule. The move to approve the salary schedules for classified employees comes almost a month after board members approved the salary schedule for licensed staff.

The new salary schedule for classified staff varies by position, but many employees within the district will see an increase in their wages with the new schedule. All step one classified employees will make at least $13 per hour with schedule.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

