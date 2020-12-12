The Mayflower School District has scheduled interviews with three candidates in its ongoing search for a new superintendent. The district is looking to replace its outgoing superintendent John Gray, who has been with the district since 2007.
Mayflower has scheduled interviews with Bryce Bennett, principal for Greenbrier Middle School; Freddy Bowen, Director of Maintenance, Transportation and Athletics for the Westside Consolidated School District in Jonesboro; and Andy Chisum, superintendent of West Side School District in Greers Ferry. The district requested the interviews for Dec. 14, 15 and 17.
In an update published on the district’s website, Gray said the district had a special board meeting on Nov. 30 to consider applicants that the executive recruitment firm McPherson and Jacobson had selected for their review. Of the 36 applicants on the list, McPherson and Jacobson recommended six. The board watched video interviews and considered the six applications before narrowing their list to three finalists.
McPherson and Jacobson also aided Conway Public Schools in its search for a new superintendent, which ended earlier this week with the hire of Jeff Collum.
