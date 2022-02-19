The Mayflower School District is considering the implementation of a districtwide four-day school week in an effort to better increase student and staff attendance as well as test scores.
If implemented, it will go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year, and Mondays will likely become an off day for students and staff.
This change would extend the length of a school day from 360 minutes to 450 minutes per day. The current proposed schedule for the high school has school starting at 7:40 a.m. and ending at 4:20 p.m., as opposed to the current 8 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. school day, with the middle and elementary schools getting out slightly earlier.
The district sees multiple positive potential impacts this type of change could have including improving attendance for students and staff, a decline in student dropout rates, an improved culture and climate for the district and an increase in student achievement. The district also hopes this decision will allow for students and staff to schedule appointments during the off days, allow for more family time and offer more job opportunities for the high school students.
Mayflower School District also anticipates a significant cost-saving benefit from a four-day school week. The district estimates that it could save $25,000 to $50,000 or more per year on utilities, fuel, transportation, wear and tear on buses, food and substitute teachers.
There are also a few concerns the district has with this type of change to the learning schedule, which include attention problems for younger students, later arrival times for bus routes in the afternoon, fewer meals for students who live in homes of need and child care concerns for working parents during the off day.
However, the district has some possible solutions for these concerns. When it comes to the attention problems, the district plans to spread out the recess time throughout the day to have two shorter recess times at the elementary school as well as additional snacks throughout the day for all students at no cost to them.
The district also hopes to increase the backpack program at the schools to provide additional food for those students in need during the off day, and are currently reviewing additional options in the food service department.
As for childcare concerns during the off day taken from the schedule, the district doesn’t have a solution yet, but is looking into it.
“We have discussed various options, but nothing has been decided yet,” the district said. “If the four-day school week is adopted, the district will communicate with parents to see how significant the need is for child care on the day off from school and develop a plan based on the information gathered.”
The district has surveyed multiple employees, parents and students to see their thoughts on the four-day school week option. The results indicate a majority of Mayflower residents involved with the school district are in favor of this change.
Seventy-nine district employees were surveyed and were the most supportive of this change with 72 percent in favor of a four-day option and only 11 percent opposed to the idea.
Students were the least in favor of the four-day option out of the three groups surveyed with only 56 percent being in favor and 20 percent being opposed.
Of the 401 parents surveyed, 67 percent were in favor while 17 percent were opposed.
Currently, more than 1,600 districts in over 25 states across the nation operate under the four-day school week model. In Arkansas, 14 school districts have a four-day school week, including Atkins, England and Nevada. Other districts are considering this change.
“Mayflower School District strives to be innovative when it comes to our schools’ education,” the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.