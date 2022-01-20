The Mayflower Board of Education held a special called meeting Tuesday to discuss COVID protocols, and the board implemented a face-covering mandate for the entire district.
The policy, which went into effect Wednesday, states that all students and staff in the Mayflower School District are required to wear a face covering indoors, including on buses, if the district is in the “red” (or high) risk level according to the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI) website.
As of Tuesday, the district is the “purple” level, which is one level above red and the second highest level there is. The purple level represents that the district has 100 or more cases per 10,000 residents.
The mask mandate will be in effect until the risk level goes below the red zone, under 50 cases per 10,000 residents. Once at this point, if the number of positive COVID-19 cases for students on an individual campus gets above 5 percent, then face coverings will be required on that individual campus until the number drops below 5 percent.
Students or staff with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, and are able to provide proper documentation from a licensed medical professional, will not be required to wear any type of face covering at any time during the mandate.
“The purpose of the policy is to help keep students learning on campus,” the district said in an announcement to parents on Tuesday. “Implementing a face-covering policy by a district lessens the number of students required to quarantine due to close contact with someone.”
This decision was made by the board after looking at results from a survey that was sent out to parents the previous Friday. The results showed that of the 548 parents who responded, more than 72 percent of them voted in favor of some type of mask mandate. Of those 72 percent, more than 30 percent of them wanted a mask mandate in place for the remainder of the school year.
Only 30.6 percent, or 134 parents, voted against the mask mandate “under any circumstance.”
