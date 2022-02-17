The Mayflower Board of Education voted to remove the district’s mask policy Monday evening at its regular meeting after the district saw a rapid decline on COVID-19 cases.
This policy, which would require masks if the district falls into the “red” (or high- risk) level according to the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI) website, was voted on just last month by the board after more than 72 percent of parents voted in favor of some type of mask mandate in a poll sent out by the district.
Superintendent Andy Chisum told KATV, Log Cabin Democrat media partner, that the district does not plan on bringing back the mask policy unless there is a “substantial” increase in cases or if the state guidelines change again.
As of the time the decision was made Monday night, Mayflower only had one reported positive COVID-19 case throughout the entire district.
Chisum told KATV that Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said that COVID-19 cases would fall in February during a Zoom call with other Arkansas superintendents.
“He indicted then what he expected to happen was a dramatic spike and then a dramatic decrease, and he was right,” Chisum said. “I’m glad that he was right, that cases decreased in a rapid pace. Hopefully, that trend will continue.”
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.