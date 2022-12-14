The Mayflower Senior Center at 1 Ashmore Drive is getting set to host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayflower Public Schools announced on their website last week.
The vaccine clinic, hosted with the cooperation of the Arkansas Department of Health and AFMC, a Little Rock-based nonprofit, will include first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the annual flu vaccine. No appointments are necessary to attend the clinic, the vaccines are provided at no cost and recipients are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.
