The Mayflower Public Schools Board of Education approved the district’s core values, vision and mission statements at its monthly meeting on July 18.
Mayflower’s seven core values for the upcoming school year form the acronym “SOARING” and include “serving your community, overcoming obstacles, academic excellence, resiliency against adversity, integrity and respect, nurturing and caring environment and grit.”
The district’s new vision statement is “every student, every day, every way,” and leads into Mayflower’s new mission statement.
“A commitment to each student, to uphold a safe environment, providing them the opportunity to soar to their fullest potential and empowering all to thrive within their community,” the mission statement reads.
Board members also approved five different expenses, including nearly $42,000 from the district’s school safety grant to install camera systems in Mayflower Elementary School. More than $40,000 in expenses for the district’s board room renovation also received board approval.
Other items board members approved on July 18:
Mayflower’s 2023-2024 athletic handbook and K-12 student handbook.
The low bid for a new bus from North Little Rock-based Rush Truck Center.
Food service bids via the Faulkner County Buying Group.
The transfer in of three students and the transfer out of another.
Board members will meet again at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, a week after classes begin on Aug. 15. All board meetings are open to the public and are held in the High School Library Media Center.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@
thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.