The Mayflower Public Schools Board of Education approved the district’s core values, vision and mission statements at its monthly meeting on July 18.

Mayflower’s seven core values for the upcoming school year form the acronym “SOARING” and include “serving your community, overcoming obstacles, academic excellence, resiliency against adversity, integrity and respect, nurturing and caring environment and grit.”

