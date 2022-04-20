A student at Mayflower High School was taken to a hospital Monday after a fight broke out between him and another student.
Mayflower Superintendent Andy Chisum told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday that the high school principal, TJ Slough, was looking into the situation to find out what happened, but noted the situation is a student disciplinary issue and that he couldn’t say a lot about it publicly. The superintendent did, however, provide an update on the student’s status.
“It does sound like the kid is OK, so that’s good news,” Chisum said Tuesday morning.
There are reports that the fight broke out in a bathroom at the school, but neither Superintendent Chisum nor Principal Slough could confirm where the fight happened nor how many students were involved.
“I have no information to provide because it is dealing with juveniles and a school disciplinary issue,” Slough said.
Chisum said that this is the fifth fight at MHS this year, but the only one that resulted in a student being sent to the hospital.
The high school, as well as the middle school, were under lockdown on Monday, but the lockdown had “nothing to do with the fight” that occurred on campus, Principal Slough said.
“The middle school and high school campuses were briefly locked down earlier as a precautionary measure to an incident that happened off-campus,” the district said Monday afternoon. “Mayflower PD has handled that situation, and both campuses are back open again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.