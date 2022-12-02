Teachers at Mayflower Public Schools took part in active shooter training on Monday, the district announced on their website on Thursday. BTAC Tactical Training and Consultation Owner and Lead Trainer Nick Brown led the training, the district announcement read. Per BTAC's website, the company provides training for civilians at homes, businesses, schools, daycares and churches in handling "chaotic situations such as active shooters, robbery, burglary and physical use of force." Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Brown has provided training at other Faulkner County schools.  

