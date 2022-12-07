Teachers from Mayflower Elementary School hosted teachers and administrators from Poyen and Glen Rose School Districts in Grant and Hot Springs Counties on Tuesday for a training on Illustrative Mathematics, Mayflower Public Schools announced.
Illustrative Mathematics, a curriculum released by the University of Arizona in 2011, is built “on the principle that all students are capable learners of grade-level mathematics,” the curriculum’s website reads.
“Students learn math by doing math,” the website read. “They are encouraged to use their current understanding of math, their lived experiences and the world around them as resources for problem solving. By starting with what students already know, teachers invite all students to contribute to mathematical learning, centering student thinking and being responsible as students develop conceptual understanding.”
Mayflower Public Schools announced the day’s training as “a great day to be an Eagle,” adding that the district is “leading the way.”
“Keep up the amazing work with our students,” the district’s announcement read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
