Teachers from Mayflower Elementary School hosted teachers and administrators from Poyen and Glen Rose School Districts in Grant and Hot Springs Counties on Tuesday for a training on Illustrative Mathematics, Mayflower Public Schools announced.

Illustrative Mathematics, a curriculum released by the University of Arizona in 2011, is built “on the principle that all students are capable learners of grade-level mathematics,” the curriculum’s website reads.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.