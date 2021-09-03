Mayflower Native Julia Gaffney is set to return home Monday, Sept. 6 after having competed at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics games this past week; winning two Bronze medals for Team USA.
Mayflower will welcome Gaffney home Monday with a homecoming drive-by parade in honor of her at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start at the entrance of the Plantation Subdivision, located on Highway 365 South just before Palarm.
“We will leave at 5 p.m. and drive by her house to honk and scream ‘USA,’” Eddy York, former City Council member of Mayflower, said in a Facebook post. “Please come out and show your support for Mayflower’s own Olympic medalist Julia Gaffney! You may decorate your vehicle and/or make [your] own personal sign to show your hometown support.”
Gaffney won two bronze medals this year at her first Paralympic Games, one for the 100 meter backstroke and one for the 400 meter freestyle. News of her accomplishments have reached the State Capitol.
“Arkansas has made Olympic history again,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet Tuesday. “Congratulations to Mayflower’s Julia Gaffney on winning the bronze medal for #Team USA! Your #paraswimming performance is an inspiration and source of pride for the state.”
Her victories made it all the way to Washington D.C. as well as even Rep. French Hill tweeting his praise for the Mayflower native.
“Way to make central Arkansas proud, Julia!” Hill tweeted Wednesday.
