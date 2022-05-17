The Mayflower School District will be switching from its current five-day school week to a four-day school week system for the 2022-2023 academic year starting next fall, becoming the 15th district in the state to operate under this system.
Students will now have three days off school each week with Monday being a new addition to their weekend.
“After reviewing the available data and visiting with many of the 14 districts in the state that are operating on a four-day school week in the 2022-23 academic year, we are very excited about trying something innovative for Mayflower School District,” Superintendent Andy Chisum said.
This change to the school week will also affect the individual school days by making them longer. By law, school districts must have 1,800 minutes of instructional time per week so instead of having 360 minutes per day, the district will extend its school day to 450 minutes per day.
The “anticipated plan” for the district’s bell schedule, according to Chisum, is for Mayflower Elementary to go from 7:30 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. and for the middle and high schools to go from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Chisum sites the reasoning for this change is the district’s difficulties with employee retention in some areas.
“Part of our struggle is that neighboring districts can pay higher salaries,” he said. “Hence, we lose several employees to the larger districts after investing heavily into their growth and development in their first few years in the education profession. We are trying to find innovative and inexpensive ways to make the district more appealing to attract and retain employees at higher rates.”
Chisum said that he looked at a study done by John Hattie, a professor of education and director of the Melbourne Education Research Institute at the University of Melbourne, Australia, to help make the decision to switch to the four-day system.
“According to John Hattie’s research, collective teacher efficacy has a 1.57 effect on student achievement, the highest of all the factors he measured,” Chisum said. “Getting and keeping high-quality teachers in front of students is critical in maximizing student achievement.”
The district also held two public meetings for parents to come and ask questions and voice their thoughts and concerns for the new system as well as sending out a survey to parents, community members, district employees and third- to 12th-grade students before the Mayflower school board made its decision.
“The overwhelming majority of feedback has been positive from all groups,” Chisum said. “Some were opposed to the change, but that will always be the case with any substantial change. It is improbable that any significant change will ever garner unanimous approval, but based on the feedback we received from districts already utilizing four-day school week calendars, all indications were that even many of those initially opposed to the idea supported it after implementation.”
The decision narrowly passed in a three-to-two vote with President Terry Turner and board member Scott Sewell voting against the change.
“After reviewing and analyzing the information presented to them, each board member voted the way they saw fit,” Chisum said. “I appreciate board members doing their homework and having civil and productive conversations on hot-button topics. I believe they all handled this topic professionally and with grace.”
There are still concerns with the new four-day school week system from parents worried about how they’re going to take care of their child on Mondays while they’re at work, but Chisum said the district is working on addressing these challenges.
“We understand there are always challenges when implementing new ideas, but we are up for the challenge and excited about the results we anticipate seeing,” Chisum said.
