This notice serves as a precautionary measure for South Harrell, Harrell Ridge, Narans Road and Mallard Cove in Mayflower.
All affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one morning prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice.
This notice will be lifted by the Deptartment of Health when two sets of samples have indicated that the water is free of any contamination. Call 501-661-2000 with any questions.
