A Mayflower World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with a parade.
Lawrence Ridgeway, a Navy veteran of the Pacific Theater who served on the USS Yorktown, welcomed volunteers and vehicles from the Mayflower Fire Department, Patriot Guard Riders and other agencies as they drove past his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.