The Mayflower City Council approved allowing the Mayflower Water Department to start accepting cash payments again during a regular meeting last week.
The City Council also serves as the Water Board in Mayflower which gives it the authorization to make the decision.
The Mayflower Water Department stopped accepting cash payments on July 1 after the city started seeing an uptick in the circulation of counterfeit bills.
The decision to start accepting cash payments for the Water Department was approved unanimously.
The City Council also authorized the Mayflower Volunteer Fire Department chief to continue with a sale agreement that was discussed at the previous city council meeting in July to purchase a new fire truck.
The agreement is with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus out of Alabama and involves the Mayflower Fire Department to trade two of its vehicles for a 1999 E-One 75’ Aerial.
The agreement was approved unanimously.
The Mayflower City Council also authorized a 10-year lease of Palarm Creek Park with the Department of the Army Corp of Engineers.
There was an item on the agenda for the appointment of two new members to the Planning Commission but that item was tabled after some “discussion and confusion associated with the previous ordinance,” according to the meeting minutes.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
