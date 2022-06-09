In 1775, the U.S. postal service was established with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general. Today, it employs more than 600,000 employees and delivers more than 173.1 million pieces of mail each day. Unless you’ve watched “The Postman,” you’ve probably never given a second thought to how mail gets delivered. In “The Postman,” a movie set in a post-apocalyptic era, a drifter takes on the role of a mail carrier and risks his life to deliver mail to bring hope to survivors in an otherwise hopeless time. This movie parodies the struggles our ancestors may have encountered before the invention of the automobile.
Before television, email, phones, etc., the mail was the only way people could stay connected to one another. Even before military routes were established during the Civil war, there were “Post roads.” These were roads made exclusively for mail to be carried by means of horse and buggy and sometimes mules due to the extreme terrain. In 1849, when gold was discovered in California, over a quarter of a million people were suddenly trying to make their way west to indulge in the discovery. That created a demand for transportation of people and mail to California. The typical route by boat was too time-consuming. It wasn’t just interminable, the route that went around South America was expensive and dangerous. California threatened to secede if Congress could not establish a faster mail service, so in 1857, the government voted to subsidize a mail service and vowed to establish a route from the Mississippi River to San Francisco.
A contract was created and awarded to John Butterfield who owned a massive transportation business in New York. The contract, which was for six years and $600,000, stated that Mr. Butterfield had to begin delivery services within a year and that mail had to be safely delivered within 25 days or fewer. Butterfield had to lay out his route which could not be snow-ridden in the winter months. He decided to take the path just west of St. Louis, Missouri, and through Arkansas, and was named the Butterfield’s Overland Mail Trail.
The Butterfield’s Overland Mail Company was a major factor in the settlement and development of the state of Arkansas as it carried mail by stagecoach and went from the Mississippi River all the way out to California. The company utilized this route for only two years, 1858-1861, but was the longest stagecoach line in history at approximately 2,812 miles. It had two main routes that ran through Arkansas; one route went through what is now known as Cabot to Furlow, then to Jacksonville, to Little Rock through North Little Rock, and then through Mayflower on up to Fort smith.
There were many reasons for its demise such as faster services offered by the Pony Express, the Civil War bushwhackers, and unwelcoming Native Americans. The ‘bushwhackers” of the Confederate army confiscated many stagecoaches to utilize as military vehicles.
There is still evidence, however, of Butterfield’s trail such as Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. If not for the Butterfield Overland Trail, the city of Mayflower may not have ever been created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.