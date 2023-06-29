Mayor Danny Hester appointed Zack Warren to fill a vacant position on the Mayflower City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Alderman Brian Williams previously resigned from the city council, and the remaining aldermen approved a resolution indicating that the city had a vacancy on the council on Tuesday.
After that resolution was approved, Mayor Hester announced that he would be nominating Warren to fill the position for the remainder of Williams’ term, which is “roughly a year and a half,” Hester said.
Hester said that he has had a in-depth conversation with Warren and had sent Warren’s resume to aldermen prior to the Tuesday meeting.
Warren is a member of the Mayflower Volunteer Fire Department and Hester said that if any agenda item comes up at a future city council meeting related to the funding of the fire department, Warren would have to abstain from the vote.
The city council approved the nomination by an unanimous vote. The mayor swore in Warren at the city council meeting following the vote.
“I really relish the chance of being able to serve my community in any way I can, whether it be [on] the fire department or on the city council,” Warren said Tuesday.
The city council also appointed two new members of the Mayflower Planning Commission.
Mayor Hester said Tuesday that a lot of the members of the Planning Commission in Mayflower have been there for many years and that he feels it would be good to rotate some out for fresh faces.
Hester said that Commissioner James Oliver, who has been on the Planning Commission for about 17 years, has agreed to rotate off the commission.
Hester appointed Randy Holman and Rusty Waters to be new additions to the commission. Both agreed to serving a two-year term.
Holman has owned several Subways restaurants with his wife, and Waters has a real estate and business background.
“We’re bringing in business backgrounds that we feel are going to be really important to use to strengthen the commission,” Hester said.
Hester also appointed Commissioner James Snyder as the chairman of the Mayflower Planning Commission.
The city council approved the new Planning Commission-related appointments by an unanimous vote.
The city council also unanimously approved:
A lease for the Mayflower Police Department, in a conjoined effort with the fire department, to purchase a baby box with donated funds.
A resolution paying Diamond Construction up to $134,000 for their work on different projects associated with relocating the city’s water lines.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
