Mayflower City Council

Mayflower Mayor Danny Hester swears in volunteer firefighter Zack Warren to the Mayflower City Council at the Tuesday meeting. Warren will be filling the position of former Alderman Brian Williams and will serve the remainder of his term.

 Submitted photo

Mayor Danny Hester appointed Zack Warren to fill a vacant position on the Mayflower City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Alderman Brian Williams previously resigned from the city council, and the remaining aldermen approved a resolution indicating that the city had a vacancy on the council on Tuesday.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

