Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry recognized an act of heroism and bravery from two young boys during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday.
The two young boys were 10-year-old Aiden Guzman and his 6-year-old brother, Declan, who saved their 3-year-old sister from a group of dogs who came into their yard and attempted to attack her while she was playing outside at their grandparents’ house.
When the dogs came after their sister, Declan got in between them to shield her from the dogs while being “viciously” attacked himself. Aiden then stepped in between his younger brother and the dogs to save both of his siblings.
The two brothers were rushed to the emergency room. Declan received stitches in multiple places while Aiden, who had the worst injuries from the attack, had to undergo surgery. Aiden is still recovering from his injuries at home and hopes to return to school soon.
“I had the opportunity to work for the Conway Fire Department for almost 33 years,” Mayor Castleberry said Tuesday. “We know what real heroes look like because we got to work with them every day, but I can tell you this: heroes come in all ages and all sizes.”
The city council approved a rental slip agreement and associated fees for Lake Beaverfork for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
The fees for the rental of the new boat slips at Lake Beaverfork will be $750 a year with a contract valid from April 1 to March 31 of next year.
The need for an annual boat slip agreement and the yearly rental fees was determined by the city staff based on surveying fees from other mains and boat launch facilities in the area. It was also determined in order to cover the ongoing maintenance costs on the lake.
New maintenance includes 29 slips and a new place to launch kayaks.
The resolution was approved by a unanimous vote.
Anyone interested in leasing a boat slip should contact the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
Aldermen also approved transportation service contracts for Independent Living Services, the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County and the Faulkner County Council on Aging to provide transportation services within Conway for the year 2023.
Independent Living Services, for a fee of $30,000, will provide transportation services for Conway residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Transportation services with Independent Living Services will include employment transportation and more.
The Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, for a fee of $80,000, will provide transportation services for participants of the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County. Its services will include after school and summer transportation.
The Faulkner County Council on Aging, for a fee of $92,000, will provide transportation services for participants of the senior citizens program. Its transportation services include employment, medical, educational and recreational transportation as well as transportation for personal needs such as shopping, bill paying and prescriptions and more.
The contract for all three organizations will end at the end of 2023.
The city council also approved:
An ordinance approving the Fatburger located at 2205 Dave Ward Drive to apply for a private club permit through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Nominations for different boards including three nominations for the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board, two nominations for the Historic District Commission and one nomination for the Planning Commission and the Public Art Advisory Committee.
A resolution for Conway to certify local government endorsement of the United Parcel Service, Inc. to participate in the Tax Back Program.
A conditional-use request to allow a Transmission Tower in the C-3 zoning district for property located at 1305 S Harkrider Street.
A resolution adopting an amended master street and trails plan for Conway titled the Conway Master Transportation Plan.
An ordinance waiving the competitive bid process to allow for the Conway Police Department to enter into an agreement for the purchase of virtual reality training program equipment from Axon.
