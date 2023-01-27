Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry recognized an act of heroism and bravery from two young boys during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday.

The two young boys were 10-year-old Aiden Guzman and his 6-year-old brother, Declan, who saved their 3-year-old sister from a group of dogs who came into their yard and attempted to attack her while she was playing outside at their grandparents’ house.

