Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin officially declared Oct. 7 “Go Pink for the Cure Day” in observation of breast cancer awareness at the regular Vilonia City Council meeting on Tuesday.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Scroggin’s proclamation makes the Go Pink Day a citywide event.
“I urge all of my fellow citizens to join me in helping promote efforts for the prevention and treatment of this deadly disease,” Scroggin said in the proclamation.
The proclamation of the day by the mayor is to bring awareness for the importance of mammography screenings for both men and women, and to remove the obstacles for them to get the screenings.
The Vilonia City Council also approved the lowest bid for a sewer UV project for the city to put in a new UV system.
“We have had a problem with chlorine at the existing facility for the past eight to nine years,” the mayor said. “There’s a lot of chlorine added to drinking water when it’s purified.”
The city council unanimously accepted the wiliest bid of $214,331 and the project will be funded through bonds and sales tax.
“It should solve our problems down there,” Scroggin said.
The Vilonia City Council also:
Passed the Mills Resolution, which they pass annually for the following year.
Waived city fees for the Vilonia Chamber of Commerce to put on its inaugural Fall Fest, which will take place on Oct. 15.
