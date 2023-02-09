Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry delivered the State of the City Address on the city’s YouTube channel on Monday where the mayor highlighted achievements from 2022 and plans for 2023 and beyond.
Castleberry gave updates on many of the city’s upcoming facilities, including the Conway Community Center and water park, on which he said the city will break ground this summer.
Castleberry also said the city will break ground on the Conway Soccer Park, which will include 10 new soccer fields, this month. He said the Conway Overnight Shelter is set to open in late April, which is expected to house up to 50 people and provide an access point for multiple resources for those in need.
The mayor announced the city’s Street Sales Tax will sunset in April. This sales tax, which was voted on by the citizens of Conway in 2017, has been able to pay for the paving of more than 120 miles of streets throughout the city, he said.
Castleberry also announced that the city is about 75 percent finished with the Donaghey Phase Two project and have about 12-16 months to go until it’s completed.
“I appreciate your patience on that,” Castleberry said in his address. “It’s been a lot of work because there was a lot infrastructure there that had to be moved and replaced.”
After Donaghey Avenue is completed, Castleberry said that the city will start working on Salem Road which will replace the Salem Bridge and add a bicycle and pedestrian trail to go under the bridge.
The city’s Oak Street adaptive signal project is set to begin “in the coming weeks,” which the mayor said will aim to reduce traffic congestion through the the corridors through better signal synchronization.
The mayor also highlighted many other transportation-related successes from 2022 including the launching of METRO Connect, which allows for citizens to get a one-way trip anywhere in the city for just $2. METRO Connect Conway was launched in October, and Castleberry said that it has already provided 4,500 trips to residents in Conway.
Castleberry said that the city will be adding two more vans to the service’s fleet due to its popularity, but it’ll “take some time” to get the vehicles in.
Castleberry also discussed the $24.6 million the city received from the the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for the city’s Connect Conway Greenway trail system, which will invest in 15 miles of bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The Connect Conway Greenway Trail will connect 10 city parks, seven schools, three major retail areas, three or more education institutions, 14 major employment center and 16 neighbors and vital community services, he said.
Conway also had some great success in 2022 in public safety, which Castleberry also talked about.
“Like many cities throughout the country, Conway was not immune to recruitment and retention challenges in our police and fire departments,” he said in his address.
Despite these challenges, Conway was able to gets its police department in line, and in some cases ahead of other departments, in the state through substantial police raises, the mayor said.
Castleberry highlighted the CPD’s proactive approach to mental health calls with the behavior health grant it received, which allowed to the department to go through training and team up with social workers to better respond to these type of emergencies.
The fire department also saw success in 2022 with the addition of two more paramedics. Castleberry said this is another step forward to Fire Chief Mike Winter’s goal of having a paramedic on every engine in the city.
The city has also started the construction of a new fire station located on Harkrider Street that will be named after former Fire Chief Doyce Ballard.
Other highlights Mayor Castleberry discussed in his State of the City address include:
Sales tax collections in the city were up 11.4 percent in 2021.
All funds in the 2023 budget, which was approved by the Conway City Council in December, are either at surplus or break-even levels.
The city annexed 85 acres into the city in 2022.
The city issued 376 single family home permits in 2022.
The city’s Sanitation Department picked up more than 12 tons of litter in Conway in 2022.
$5.4 million of ARP funds was used for drainage throughout Conway in 2022.
“The state of our city is strong and full of momentum heading into 2023,” he said. “Conway continues to attract people, business and investments. The city is in excellent financial position.”
