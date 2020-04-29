Mayor Bart Castleberry will discuss what’s in store for the city of Conway over the next few weeks during a special ArkanTalk at Home, hosted by local activist Jimmy Warren.
“COVID-19 has redefined the term ‘essential’ and easily has changed the way we will operate in the future,” Warren said. “At the state level, Arkansas has plans to gradually reopen the economy in a few weeks, but what does that mean for us locally?”
The event can be viewed at no charge via Facebook live at 6 p.m. Thursday on the ArkanTalk Facebook page.
Warren’s list of discussion topics include:
The city’s response to COVID19.
What does the mayor envision the reopening of the economy looking like?
Challenges the city may face moving forward.
City resources and information.
The importance of census responses for city funding.
The affect this pandemic has had on the mayor and his family.
