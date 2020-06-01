AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY AND ESTABLISHING A CURFEW FOR THE CITY OF CONWAY
WHEREAS, recent national events have led to protests around the country that have produced civil unrest and in certain circumstances violence and damage to property; and
WHEREAS, Arkansas has seen many of these demonstrations take place and Conway has been the site of one such protests that interrupted Interstate 40, block a state highway, shut down intersections, and required the use of chemical crowd control methods to finally disperse the crowds; and
WHEREAS, the City of Conway has received information from the Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement agencies certain groups are planning other demonstrations that threaten law enforcement and Conway citizens with the use of incendiary devices, rocks, bottles and other projectiles; and
WHEREAS, the City of Conway is in full support of all citizens exercising their rights to peaceably assemble and free speech, however the implementation of a curfew in necessary in this situation with the information city officials have and the escalating intensity of the demonstrations around the country and in Arkansas for the purpose of ensuring the safety of all residents; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Conway City Code (§7.04.01 and §7.04.02), Arkansas Law and other applicable authority, the Mayor of the City of Conway has declared a state of emergency exists and the imposition of a curfew is necessary to safeguard the safety of the citizens of Conway and protection of property around the city.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY EXECUTIVE ORDER OF THE MAYOR OF CONWAY, THAT:
1. As of the date of this Executive Order and continuing for the next forty-eight (48) hours, unless extended by a majority vote of the city council, a citywide curfew will be in place beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
2. During the hours of the curfew, no person or persons shall congregate or be upon the streets or other public ways.
3. This curfew shall not prohibit persons traveling to and from work or persons on official city or state business.
SO ORDERED THROUGH EXECUTIVE ORDER OF THE MAYOR OF CONWAY, ARKANSAS ON THIS 1st DAY of June, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.