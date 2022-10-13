Mayor Bart Castleberry recognized two local businesses on Tuesday during the regular scheduled Conway City Council meeting.
The two business owners recognized Tuesday evening were Tim Ester, the owner of Uncle Tim’s Food Truck, and Bill and Becky Lewis, the owners of Lewis Ranch.
Both businesses were honored for their contributions to the community. Bill and Becky Lewis, in particular, were recognized for their investment of $10 million of their own money that went into infrastructure that will develop into between $100 million and $125 million worth of business out at Lewis Ranch, the mayor said.
The Lewis Family and Tim Ester were awarded with a plaque from Castleberry on Tuesday.
“The City of Conway would like to thank you for your continuous contributions to the success of our community,” the plaque said. “We appreciate you providing employment opportunities and supporting local businesses. Thank you for choosing Conway.”
The city council started making it a habit of recognizing the city’s big and small businesses to thank them for everything they do for Conway, but this stopped once the COVID-19 pandemic began. Mayor Castleberry is hoping to making it a regular occurrence again, he said.
The council also approved a few agenda items at the meeting including the use of public right-of-way and a franchise agreement with Unite Private Networks to provide telecommunication services to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center on Ledgelawn Drive.
Unite Private sent a request to the City of Conway to grant it the franchise to use the public streets, right-of-ways and airspace to construct and maintain a telecommunications network for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center.
The request was approved unanimously and the franchise agreement will last for a term of 10 years with an additional five years if renewed.
City council also approved of the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and professional engineering and support services for the the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project.
The Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project is a project to repair the joints and redo the markings on an eight-year old runway at the airport.
The airport has to submit a CIP to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) every year so that it can receive funding from the FAA to go toward projects listed in the airport’s CIP.
Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project will cost about $58,400, and the grant covers a 90/10 split. Garver Engineers will work on the project.
A consideration for a deed correction to change the name of “Gatlin Park” to “Gatling Park” was also approved.
An ordinance changing the established Conway Historic District Commission Standards to hire a paying architect for the commission was tabled on Tuesday after some members of the city council felt it wasn’t necessary to pay for an architect when the Historic District Commission already has a volunteer one. The city council agreed it needed more time to discuss this issue.
