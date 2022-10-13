Mayor Bart Castleberry recognized two local businesses on Tuesday during the regular scheduled Conway City Council meeting.

The two business owners recognized Tuesday evening were Tim Ester, the owner of Uncle Tim’s Food Truck, and Bill and Becky Lewis, the owners of Lewis Ranch.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

