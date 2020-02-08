The city of Greenbrier encourages area residents to get fit by taking part in the annual Mayor’s Challenge, which began Jan. 1.
In it’s seventh year, the Mayor’s 107+ Mile Challenge encourages residents to get fit by walking a mile a day. Participants are encouraged to walk the final mile of the challenge alongside Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick on April 18 prior to the sixth annual Moustache Dash.
“We started it as a community wellness challenge – Greenbrier Gets Fit,” Greenbrier City Event Center Director Shellie O’Quinn told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The mayor had an idea to get different city departments to challenge each other, but it turned into a community-wide challenge. [Former] Mayor [Melton] Cotton was walking a lot and he’d seen the health benefits of that, so he wanted to challenge everyone else [to walk] also.”
My Country Y107 quickly jumped on board, transforming the challenge into the 107-mile challenge.
“With Y107 coming on board and making it the 107-mile challenge, it just took [the event] to another level,” O’Quinn said.
The Mayor’s Challenge kicked off officially on Jan. 1 and will end with the mayor’s “final mile” on April 18. However, the event center director said it was not too late to join in on the wellness challenge.
“Even though we’re about a month into the challenge, it’s not too late to get in,” she said, adding that walking an average of 1.5 miles a day would help incoming participants catch up.
The wellness challenge is free, and participants can sign up and log their miles online at www.greenbriergetsfit.com.
The day participants walk the final mile with Mayor Hartwick, others will be participating in the sixth annual Moustache Dash.
Officials added the 5K the second year the Mayor’s Challenge was offered to help encourage residents “to go above and beyond,” O’Quinn said.
Following the 5K, attendees can compete in the WoodmenLife Moustache and Beard contest for bragging rights and a trophy. Participants with the best beard and best moustache will be recognized during the event.
The event center director said organizers encourage all attendees to take part in the WoodmenLife Moustache and Beard contest.
“I would love to see all of our runners wearing moustaches,” O’Quinn said. In the past, some participants have worn fake beards and others have drawn them on if they weren’t able to grow their own. “It’s all about having fun.”
All proceeds from the 5K, will go to the Greenbrier Fire Department.
Registration fees for the 5K are $25. To guarantee getting a T-shirt, runners must register by March 20. The registration link for the 5K can also be found online at greenbriergetsfit.com
For those who have noticed the moustaches attached to the town’s firetrucks, O’Quinn said it is because of the fundraising 5K.
Local firefighters will be onsite the day of the event; some applauding those participating; some racing alongside residents and others giving tours of firetrucks.
Leading up to the event, O’Quinn said that for the first time, organizers will host neighborhood walks where the mayor will stop by various neighborhoods and walk with residents.
The event center director said she hopes the local walks will encourage residents to be active and get out and walk each day.
“Something is better than nothing,” O’Quinn said. “If we encourage someone who doesn’t walk to get up and walk 20 miles during the 107 days, that’s an accomplishment. It’s more than they did the year before.”
The final mile of the Mayor’s 107+ Mile Challenge will be held at the event center on April 18. Registration on the day of the event is at 8 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 9 a.m.
