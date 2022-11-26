Conway’s Central Landing site will host the $35 million to $40 million Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month.

The center, which is currently in its design phase and doesn’t have a clear timeline on when it will be built, will be the first of its kind in Arkansas, a 100,000-square-feet facility to train Arkansans for manufacturing jobs.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.