Conway’s Central Landing site will host the $35 million to $40 million Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month.
The center, which is currently in its design phase and doesn’t have a clear timeline on when it will be built, will be the first of its kind in Arkansas, a 100,000-square-feet facility to train Arkansans for manufacturing jobs.
The governor told the Log Cabin Democrat that the center will allow manufacturing employers already based in Arkansas the opportunity to send their employees to a training center in-state, rather than their only option of sending employees out-of-state right now.
“The ability of Arkansas companies to train their employees in the state can lower costs and provide greater operating efficiency,” the governor said. “Various employers that require industrial and robotic training have indicated this training center will meet their needs.”
Arkansas Department of Commerce Chief of Staff James Hudson told the Log Cabin that the current practice of sending employees out of state for manufacturing training leads to increased travel expenses for companies and sends money to other states that could stay in Arkansas.
“By having a site in Arkansas, employees can travel to a central location at less expense and shorter absences from work,” Hudson said. “The facility will also keep training dollars in Arkansas, rather than sending them to other states such as Alabama.”
Two manufacturers currently based in Conway – Virco and Tokusen U.S.A., Inc. – told the Log Cabin that the center’s presence will help them significantly.
“The ability to have a training facility that has its primary focus on robotics, automation, computerized numerical control and injection molding will be extremely beneficial to Virco and many other industries across the state,” Virco Chief Operating Officer Scotty Bell said.
Vice President of Engineering at Tokusen U.S.A., Inc. Jim McNeal said the center will “provide a much needed avenue of education for individuals as they enter the workforce or change career paths.”
“The convenient access to training on the latest and future technology will not only allow us to enhance the skills of our current employees but to recruit and retain in an already volatile and competitive market,” McNeal said.
One key facet of the center that the manufacturers mentioned will be its ability to train new and prospective employees, as well as the skills they’ll learn, including automation, robotics, industrial maintenance, craft skills, plastic injection molding and others. Per a press release provided to the Log Cabin by the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, the organization partnering with the Conway Development Corporation in bringing the center to Conway, the center will “focus on training both incumbent workers and new hires, as well as up-skilling unemployed individuals to better prepare the manufacturing workspace in Arkansas.”
The governor said he was “optimistic for the work of the center to allow unemployed Arkansans to grow their skillset as they seek employment.”
In thanking the governor and Conway Development Corporation for working to bring the center to Conway, Mayor Bart Castleberry told the Log Cabin that the “up-skilling of current employees and new employees will be a tremendous asset to Conway,” citing the number of manufacturers already based in the city and the focus the center will have on technology.
From a statewide economic perspective, sources the Log Cabin spoke to believe the center will not only be a job producer, but also attract new manufacturers to build facilities in Arkansas.
“[The center] means we can attract business to Arkansas by providing easy access to a skilled workforce or a workforce that can be easily and economically trained,” the governor said. “With Conway’s centralized location in the state, this will provide an economic boost to the community with utilization from all corners of Arkansas.”
State Commerce Secretary Mike Preston spoke similarly to the governor, saying the center will help the state remain “a leader in manufacturing and the number of jobs it creates for our state’s workers.”
“To keep those jobs and grow their numbers, we need a highly trained workforce that can use the tools needed in today’s high-tech workplaces,” Preston said. “The Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center will ensure that our workforce has the skills needed to remain competitive for years to come.”
Hudson reiterated Preston’s points, saying that the center will ensure the state can “compete for future high-tech manufacturing opportunities.”
“The Conway facility demonstrates to prospective employers that Arkansas is committed to increasing the skills of its workforce,” Hudson said. “For employers opening new facilities in the state, the training center will offer tailored training on that employer’s equipment allowing the company to rapidly train up its new workforce.”
On a local level, leaders like the Conway Development Corporation, the governor and the mayor believe the center will have numerous positive economic impacts on the city, with the governor saying that “new jobs and more visitors coming to the city” will prove beneficial.
“We have a tremendous manufacturing workforce in Conway,” the mayor said. “When there’s a need for new skills in their position, they won’t have to leave their hometown.”
Vice President of Economic Development at Conway Development Corporation Corey Parks told the Log Cabin that Conway’s location will prove helpful in providing a strong economic impact for the city with the introduction of the center.
“Our central location, interstate accessibility and restaurant and hotel inventory were all factors in the state’s decision to locate the training center in Conway,” Parks said. “Trainees will impact the local economy by staying in hotels and dining in restaurants,” highlighting Hudson’s point that training dollars will remain in-state, rather than out-of-state.
Despite the announcement, there is no projected completion date for the center, Communications Director of the Office of Skills Development Kimberly Asther told the Log Cabin. The office expects the design and architecture phase to be completed sometime in the spring of 2023, with companies being surveyed now.
However long it takes, the mayor is excited about the center.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Conway Development Corporation for working together to put Conway on the map for workforce training in Arkansas,” the mayor said.
