Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin urged residents to take advantage of extended hours at the Vilonia Revenue Office during the trial period so that the office can adopt the new house on a permanent basis during the Vilonia City Council meeting.
“We hope that service will get utilized,” he said.
The office will add Wednesday to its open days on a trial basis.
From March 3 through May 28, the office will open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday, except from noon to 1 p.m. when it it is closed for lunch.
The office is at 18 Base St. in Vilonia.
Also during the meeting, the Vilonia Chamber of Commerce officials said it is seeking nominations for its annual awards. The nominations will be accepted online starting March 1.
The banquet will be sometime in April, chamber officials said, but the day has not yet been set.
To make a nomination, visit viloniachamber.org. The categories include:
- Citizen of the Year.
- Family of the Year.
- School Employee of the Year.
- Youth of the Year.
- Business of the Year.
- Nonprofit Organization of the Year.
- City Employee of the Year.
- Chamber Spotlight Award.
To watch the meeting in full, visit https://www.cityofvilonia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.