Maly Entertainment Center with The Maly Group has named Jill Bingham McCollum, CC as executive director of food and beverage.
She will oversee all aspects of food and beverage for the restaurant and bar service for Maly Entertainment. Maly Entertainment will also house an arcade and bowling alley. Maly Entertainment in Conway has begun construction and is set to open in the early summer of 2023.
A second location in North Little Rock will house Hyper Lanes, T Time Golf, a restaurant and multiple bars and is set for an opening in the fall of 2023.
“I am truly excited for the opportunity to work with Maly Entertainment to produce an amazing fine dining restaurant with specialty premium drink options,” McCollum said. “We plan to offer bowling lane food ordering as well as snack bar style options. The restaurant will offer unique menu selections that you won’t see anywhere else in Conway.”
The restaurant will have a 65-person seating capacity offering signature pizza, wagyu beef burgers, special selections and more. Maly Entertainment gaming center is over 56,000 square feet that will offer state-of-the-art virtual reality and arcade games including a 3,400-square-foot area of laser tag and Limitless VR, as well as Esports and a 24-lane bowling alley along with various games you won’t find anywhere else in the state.
