Maly Entertainment Center with The Maly Group has named Jill Bingham McCollum, CC as executive director of food and beverage.

She will oversee all aspects of food and beverage for the restaurant and bar service for Maly Entertainment. Maly Entertainment will also house an arcade and bowling alley. Maly Entertainment in Conway has begun construction and is set to open in the early summer of 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.