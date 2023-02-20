For the second time in the past two weeks, St. Joseph School has had a student serve as Principal of the Day on one of its campuses.
Kindergartner Adley Williams was picked earlier this month at the elementary school. She was chosen because her parents had the winning bid on a silent auction item put up by Principal Courtney Pope at the Helping Our Kids School (H.O.O.K.S.) fundraiser held Jan. 28.
Middle School Assistant Principal Hannah Belew offered the same honor for one of her students, and the Lance and Vanessa McGhee family won it for their fifth-grade son, Austin.
Like his predecessor, Austin’s day started at 7:30 a.m. by assisting with the morning drop-offs. Those were followed by morning prayers, announcements and birthday blessings.
After checking emails, he helped set up for the school spelling bee and congratulated the winners. Lunch and recess duty came next and he later helped pass out Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) testing awards. Austin may have had the most fun choosing a Rule for the Day, which endeared him to all his classmates. He gave them all a mid-day dance break that afternoon.
“Austin was a natural,” Belew said. “He took his job seriously and made some tough decisions – exactly what a principal would do.”
