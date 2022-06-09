During April’s annual board meeting and cemetery clean-up, Duncan McKinnon from the University of Central Arkansas and Lynita Ware from Faulkner County Museum were recognized for their hard work and dedication to helping preserve the McNew Cemetery located in Greenbrier.
The purpose for their data collection and mapping are to help with collecting data for the Faulkner County Museum publishing academic papers, doing community outreach activity for both the museum and the Jamie Brandon Center, and providing a body of research to the cemetery board to help with managing the resources and preserving its history.
