Shawn McKnight, residential operations manager at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 25 years of service at CHDC.
McKnight began his career at CHDC in 1998 as a life skills trainer. He has served in capacities of teacher assistant and worked in the facility’s PTO shop before assuming the role of residential operations manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.