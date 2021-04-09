The McNew Cemetery annual meeting will be Saturday, April 24, 2021. As is custom and policy, the last Saturday in April is the date for cleaning grounds and removing leaves. All who have relatives or friends buried in the cemetery, or otherwise have an interest in it, are urged to attend.
Work usually begins very early and is completed by noon. In addition to cleanup, the Board of Directors will present several business items to the members. Should inclement weather prevent outdoor activity, members will meet at Centerville United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. for the business session.
The Cemetery, some seven miles northeast of Greenbrier, has been a community cemetery since 1858. Centerville United Methodist Church is approximately two miles east of the cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.