Two Conway Police Department officers and the Conway Fire Department saved the life of an elderly senior man Wednesday, Nov. 24, after a Meals on Wheels driver working for Faulkner County Council on Aging found him lying on the floor of his home.
The Meals on Wheels driver, Daniel Dykes, went to the senior’s home on Wednesday to pick him up for his scheduled dialysis. When he arrived, however, he saw the tip of his shoe by the door.
“He knows the habits of the senior, so he quickly sprung into action by calling me, then 911,” Kathy Wyrick, who has worked closely with the senior, said. “I delivered meals to the senior during summer, so I knew exactly where he was.”
When Wyrick arrived, she could see a portion of the man’s face through a small crack in the door.
“I spoke to them and told them that we were there with them and an ambulance was on the way,” she said. “When the senior finally tilted their head slightly, we knew that they were still alive.”
Officers Brandon Huff and Michael Bruno quickly arrived to the scene and helped open the locked door to get the man out of his house. Firefighter Rick Stapleton assisted the two Conway officers as well.
“The senior has to have dialysis to live, so it was likely that they would not have survived until Monday, which would have been the next time that we would have seen them,” Wyrick said. “Had Daniel not been there on Wednesday, the senior would not have been able to reach their phone to call for help due to how weak they were and the distance it was to their phone.”
The Faulkner County Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization that helps cook, package and deliver about 400 meals a day to seniors in need and operate six different senior centers throughout Faulkner County.
“We often say that our home delivered meals are much more than nutrition,” Wyrick said. “Those who deliver are also a guaranteed contact. That same thing can be said for the transportation that we provide.”
