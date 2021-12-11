MedExpress Urgent Care teamed up with Good Sports, a nonprofit that works to create equitable access to sports for kids, held an unboxing event Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Penick Club in Little Rock where they donated 957 pieces of sports equipment.
The sports equipment donated included playground balls, hula hoops, jump ropes, basketballs, soccer balls, softball bats, baseball bats, volleyballs and dodgeballs and will be incorporated into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas’ healthy lifestyle program that helps bolster their existing sports leagues and encourage more girls to participate.
“We know that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted access to sports for kids in our communities,” Emily Reinbold, Director of Communications, Community and Company Initiatives at MedExpress. said. “We’re thrilled to be able to help kids stay active and lead healthier lives.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas’s after-school program participants, club employees and representatives from MedExpress were all in attendance at the unboxing event.
“We have had a significant need for new equipment, and this fulfills an important need for us,” Cindy Doramus, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas, said. “These kids deserve an opportunity to explore their interests and try new sports. Most of all, it will provide a great way to have fun together.”
MedExpress and Good Sports said that they donated the sports equipment because they share a goal of giving children in need the chance to experience good health and well-being.
“Together, we’re excited to provide equipment to the deserving youth of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas this holiday season,” Melissa Harper, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Sports, said.
