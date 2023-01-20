Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Robert Meek from assistant manager to manager, electric distribution system.
In his new role, Meek will be responsible for directing and coordinating the operation of the electric department. He and his leadership team will establish materials, production and quality control standards.
“Robert is a valuable member of our operations management team,” Chief Operating Officer Greg Dell said. “He is well liked and trusted by his coworkers and will provide excellent leadership for the electric department and for Conway Corp.”
Meek began his career at Conway Corp in 1999 as a groundman and held that position for the company until he entered the apprentice lineman program in 2002. He was promoted to senior lineman in 2015, senior foreman, electric distribution system in 2020 and assistant manager last summer. Meek replaces retiring manager Henry Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.