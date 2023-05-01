In preparation for the Toad Suck Daze Festival May 5-7, St. Joseph Elementary school held its own toad races Monday to select an entrant to the “World Famous Toad Races” May 6 in downtown Conway.
Several student volunteers from kindergarten through the third grade brought in toads they’d wrangled for a series of heats. The winner was kindergartner Charlotte Meeks who cheered “Henrietta” across the finish line.
Her teacher is Lily Strack. The judges were Principal Courtney Pope, Resource Officer Brad Fornash and Volunteer Coordinator Angela Rawls.
Charlotte will now ready her toad for its final competition in the “Jump for Education.” It will be held under Toad Dome on the corner of Front and Oak Streets in the Centennial Bank parking lot at 2 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the race will receive a trophy and a special gift from Walmart.
