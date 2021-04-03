Thorn Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at the Greenbrier United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The church is located at #2 Tyler Street in Greenbrier. All those who have relatives or friends buried there are encouraged to attend this meeting. Also, there will be a cemetery decoration day on Saturday, April 24, 2021. For additional information, please contact D.Ann Phillips at 501-398-7575 or Randy Garrett at 501-679-3001.
#COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Timothy Luke Stalnaker
- Baylor ends Arkansas' NCAA championship dreams in Elite Eight
- Hunter Keith Atteberry
- Police beat 3/27/21
- Police beat 3/31/21
- Pastor’s leadership extends far beyond church walls
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near completion on repairs at Lollie Levee
- Stephens, Taylor inducted into Wampus Cats Sports Hall of Fame
- Police beat 3/30/21
- Renewal Ranch celebrates 10 years of restoration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.