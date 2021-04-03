Thorn Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at the Greenbrier United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The church is located at #2 Tyler Street in Greenbrier. All those who have relatives or friends buried there are encouraged to attend this meeting. Also, there will be a cemetery decoration day on Saturday, April 24, 2021. For additional information, please contact D.Ann Phillips at 501-398-7575 or Randy Garrett at 501-679-3001.

