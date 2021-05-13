The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association will have its last meeting until September on Tuesday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Laurel Park on Robinson Avenue at the large pavilion.
Attendees may bring their own drinks as there will not be refreshments served. Conway native, Kerry Joe Allen, will be sharing the early history of Black schools in Faulkner County with a focus on Pine Street School and the Good Shepherd in Conway.
Allen is a talented musician who has mastered the piano, drums, and guitar. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and the Arkansas National guard having served for over 37 years. Allen continues to serve in leadership and musical positions in his church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.