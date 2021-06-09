Members of Conway Writers Group meet every Friday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at the Faulkner County Senior Center, 705 Siebenmorgan Road in Conway. Writers bring their current literary creations to share with members: short stories, magazine articles, comedy, poetry, or personal and family history. Guests with an interest in creative writing are always welcome.

