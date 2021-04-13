The Piecemakers Quilt group will meet Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Clinton First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall starting at 10 a.m.
Face mask and social distancing will be observed. All interested quilters are invited. For more information, contact Eloise Brown at 501-745-1283.
