The Mega Millions jackpot is now an incredible $1.1 billion with an estimated cash value of $648.2 million for the next drawing on Friday night.

With this increase today of $75 million, this jackpot is now the second largest in Mega Millions history. The $1.537 billion jackpot in October of 2018 is the largest jackpot ever for this game. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was for $20 million on April 15.

