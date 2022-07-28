The Mega Millions jackpot is now an incredible $1.1 billion with an estimated cash value of $648.2 million for the next drawing on Friday night.
With this increase today of $75 million, this jackpot is now the second largest in Mega Millions history. The $1.537 billion jackpot in October of 2018 is the largest jackpot ever for this game. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was for $20 million on April 15.
While the jackpot rolled, 35,138 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Arkansas for Tuesday night’s drawing paying out total winnings of $295,386 to lucky players all across the state. Seventeen tickets matched four numbers and won $500. Of those, 10 multiplied their winnings by adding the $1 Megaplier® and multiplied their prize by three to win $1,500.
Winning tickets for $500 or more were sold in Gravette, Earle, Cabot, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Batesville, Mena, Carlisle, Foreman, Huttig, Fort Smith, Tontitown, Flippin, Russellville, North Little Rock, Conway, Searcy, Bryant, Benton, Maumelle, Searcy, Greenwood, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Paragould, Marion and White Hall.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler wants the public to know that when lottery jackpots get huge that scams start to pop up.
“We have heard from players that they have received phone calls telling them they won the Mega Millions jackpot,” Hagler said. “The first thing to remember is if you didn’t purchase a ticket, you can’t win. And the only way to claim your prize is through the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock.”
Hagler said the only time lottery representatives might be contacting players is to notify them they have won a Second-Chance Promotion or a Play It Again drawing through The Club. Otherwise, players must come forward to claim their prize.
Lotteries of foreign countries are illegal in the United States. If you are contacted by a lottery claiming to be affiliated with the government of another country, it is a scam.
If you think you have been a victim of fraud or attempted fraud by someone posing as a representative of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, please report it to the Arkansas Lottery Security hotline at 1-888-606-6292 and/or the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at 1-800-482-8982.
With more than 1,900 lottery retailers across the Arkansas, it’s convenient for players to pick up a ticket at a local store or on the Jackpocket app.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each with the option to purchase the Megaplier® for an additional dollar, which will multiply any non-jackpot prizes won. Players can select their five numbers and the Megaball, or they can buy a Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.
Every Mega Millions ticket purchased in Arkansas is a win for the state since more money from draw tickets go towards scholarship proceeds
