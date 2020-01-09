Melton joins First Community Bank

First Community Bank has hired Lori Melton as senior vice president of business development for the Conway location at 1089 Front Street. Melton comes to First Community Bank with 33 years of banking experience and most recently served as a marketing consultant for Dave Creek Media in Conway.
“I’m excited to be a banker again. Consulting has been great, but when given the opportunity to join a great team who is a going to make an instant impact in Conway, I couldn’t resist,” said Melton. “I did the research and found First Community Bank to be just what they say they are – a bank that puts the community first. I’m honored to represent them.”
Lori was twice selected as Arkansas Bank Marketer of the Year from the Arkansas Bank Marketing Association. Other accolades she received include being named 2018 Person of the Year for Faulkner County by the readers of the Log Cabin Democrat and the 2014 Women in Business Diamond Achievement Award winner from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lori is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and the Faulkner County Leadership Institute (now CALI).
Lori is currently chairman of the board of Deliver Hope, a local non-profit. She is past board chair for the UCA Foundation, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Central Arkansas. She has had board and leadership roles in more than a dozen additional non-profits within the area as well as the advisory marketing board for the American Bankers Association nationally.
The lobby hours for the Conway location will be Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other staffing includes Grant Gordy as community president; Cameron Reesor as mortgage loan originator; Brittany Hudgens as a representative of the bank’s insurance agency, Community Insurance Professionals; Jerry Harrison as senior vice president, commercial lender; Tara Mallett as assistant vice president, branch operations/electronic solutions; Janice McNew as loan assistant and Edward Millan as teller/new accounts representative.
“We are extremely excited to have Lori join the team at First Community Bank. Any time you can garner the talents of a bank industry veteran like Lori, it’s a great thing- not only for our organization, but for the community as a whole,” said Gordy, community president in Conway. “She is the embodiment of all that First Community Bank stands for, and I am proud to call her a colleague.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.