It is a Memorial Day tradition in Faulkner County: The reading of the roll, a recitation of the names of service members lost while serving the United States.
This year’s event was larger than what had been typical in the past, with the Conway Veterans group organizing a cookout and working with City of Hope Outreach.
“We wanted it to be bigger than it was before,” Conway Veterans spokesperson George Keener said.
The Vilonia Veterans Museum also had a display and staff on hand.
This year’s reading including four new names not heard in the past, three from the Iraq conflict, and one from World War II whose name had been inadvertently left off the courthouse monument, County Judge Jim Baker explained.
