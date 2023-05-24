The American Legion Post 16 Department of Arkansas along with VFW, Marine Corps League, and friends of veterans will be honoring deceased veterans this coming Memorial Day at the following cemeteries:
8 a.m. Oakland Cemetery – 876 State Highway 287 in Holland.
8:30 am Carter Cemetery – 54 Nature Valley Dr. in Conway.
9 a.m. Liberty Cemetery – 51 Fern Lane in Conway.
9:30 am CrestLawn Cemetery – 472 US-64 in Conway.
11 a.m. Oak Grove Cemetery – 305 Bruce St. in Conway.
1 p.m. Macedonia Cemetery – top of the hill on Skyline, turn left Grandview Heights Dr., 50 feet turn right on Macedonia Road and cemetery will be 0.5 mile on the right, Conway.
5 p.m. Theodore Campbell grave site (Stone Cemetery) behind Cadron Ridge Baptist Church, 2980 Old Morrison Road in Conway.
6 p.m. Copperas Springs Cemetery – on Route 25 in Greenbrier. Note: This is in Guy, Arkansas, but has a Greenbrier mailing address.
The veteran groups would like to see the public come and help honor the deceased Faulkner County Veterans this Memorial Day.
The Conway Veterans will be doing their Memorial Day program at the Faulkner County Courthouse – 801 Locust Street from 2-4 p.m. American Legion Post 16 will be doing the Roll Call of all Faulkner County veterans that died in combat since WWI. We suggest that the attendees should bring a chair to the Courthouse Memorial Day programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.